Several features of Thar have been retained by Mahindra in the 2020 version, especially the front grille feature. However, the 2020 version is quite different from its predecessors and has ABS with EBD, dual airbags, cruise control, ESP with rollover mitigation and hill-hold and hill descent control.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: On a day when the whole country was busy with the celebrations of Independence Day, Mahindra on Saturday unveiled one of the most awaited cars of the recent times, the all-new Mahindra Thar. Confirming that the Thar will be launched on October 2, 2020, the Mahindra said that it will be available in the AX and LX series, adding that the booking will begin soon. The company further said that it will soon announce the pricing details of Mahindra Thar.

“The All-New Thar is firmly rooted in our rich automotive heritage and upholds the Mahindra DNA in its purest form. We are proud of our authentic SUV legacy that has been guarding the freedom of this nation by serving the armed forces since the 1950s, while simultaneously becoming the spirit of adventure and a lifestyle icon. The All-New Thar is a dynamic expression of fun, freedom and independence, and is geared up for its next adventure,” News18 quoted Pawan Goenka, MD & CEO, M&M Ltd, as saying.

Details of Mahindra Thar 2020:

What about the colour options?

According to Mahindra, the 2020 version of the Thar will be available in six colour options -- Red Rage, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Mystic Copper, Rocky Beige and Galaxy Grey.

What are the specifications of Mahindra Thar?

According to a report by carwale, the Mahindra Thar has a 2498 cc engine which can provide a mileage of 13.28 kmpl. Mahindra Thar is available only in diesel variant and will have a manual transmission. The 2020 version of Thar is available in two seating options -- four front-facing seats and 2+4 side-facing seat configuration.

The 2020 version of Mahindra Thar will also be available with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with power windows, remote locking, speed alert system, auto climate control, rear parking sensors, etc.

What about the price of Mahindra Thar 2020?

The company is yet to provide the details about the price and the availability of Thar’s latest offering. However, some unconfirmed reports suggest that the car will have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma