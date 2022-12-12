Mahindra Scorpio N To Maruti Suzuki Swift: Check How Indian Cars Fared In Latest Global NCAP Rating

Mahindra and Mahindra’s latest addition to its SUV segment, the ScorpioN-line has bagged the global five star rating in the updated Global NCAP’s safety test. The car is now one of the most safest SUVs when it comes to the accident or any other protection category.

The Global NCAP protocols now include front and side impact protection, as well as Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and pedestrian protection with side impact pole protection.

In terms of specifics, the latest Mahindra Scorpio N received 29.25 points out of a possible 34 points in the adult occupant protection category. In the category of child occupant protection, the ScorpioN received 28.94 points out of 48 points, earning it a three-star rating out of five.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was equipped for testing with two front airbags, ABS, excluding the other features such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and side curtain airbags, which are available on higher trim levels of the vehicle.

"Global NCAP congratulates Mahindra on its continuing commitment to safety, achieving five stars for adult occupant protection under our new, more stringent crash test protocols," said Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP.

The Mahindra Scorpio N line was launched this year and is available in 25 variants, and 2 engine options. The models include Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. The Mahindra Scorpio N starting price is from Rs. 11.99 Lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs. 23.90 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Moreover, well-known automobiles like the Maruti Suzuki Swift, S-Presso, and Ignis also participated in the GNCAP platform's safety test. One star was awarded to the Maruti Suzuki Swift for adult and one star for child occupant protection. While the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Ignis both received just one star for protecting adult occupants and none for protecting children making it a concern for India’s most car selling company.