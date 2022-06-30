Mahindra Scorpio N Review: Don't Fall For The Name

Is big always better? We encountered the question with the new Mahindra Scorpio N and aim to answer through the review.

Two decades on, it is safe to say Mahindra Scorpio has carved a cult. While politicians, police and muscle men made the bulk of the following, Mahindra considered its high time to give Scorpio a new look. Welcome the Scorpio N.

It's bigger in dimension, gets propelled by more powerful engines, and has undergone a complete mechanical overhaul. How does as these all come together in ‘N’? Is the Scorpio N the true, natural successor? Read along.

This Scorpio just doesn't look humongous but is fancier and polished than ever. Mahindra’s Twin Peaks logo, 6-slat chrome grille on black palatte, and option of 17/18-inch nicely-crafted alloys play a massive role in this visual makeover. Strong shoulders and wheel arches coupled with a side step and roof rail help in maintaining the no non-sense SUV charm of Scorpio N. The rear, however, looks plain jane in our books. Mahindra could have been more creative with the vertically-stacked LED tail lights flanking the side-opening rear door. The skid plates, both front and rear, also somewhat are understated in the muscular design. In other words, Scorpio N has evolved in terms of looks but will find it hard to stamp an indomitable road presence the Classic Scorpio commands. Good or otherwise, Scorpio N will co-exist with Scorpio Classic.

Likewise, the cabin in all-new. The top variants are bestowed with sun roof, wireless charging, electrically-adjustable driver’s seat, 8-speaker Sony stereo unit, front and reverse cameras, and connectivity suite. The 6-seater layout with captain seats are exclusive to top-end Z8L trim. The dual-tone leatherette material on seats and soft touch points have satisfactory feel to them while the lower trims get fabric on seats. Front row seats give a towering view of the road and second row seats, which are aided by AC vents, sun roof and USB charging, are comfortable for three passengers abreast. No more side facing third row seats, but again in terms of comfort aren't the best for adults.

The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and 2-litre mStallion petrol engines are shared with the XUV700. The base (Z2) trim only gets manual transmission and the diesel engine is in lower state of tune. All-wheel-drive, coined as 4Xplore, is available from Z4 to Z8L trims of diesel variants. Transmission choice is either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter. We had our hands on the diesel-automatic variant of Scorpio N.

Big Daddy of SUVs, as Mahindra fondly promotes the N avatar, is no more a rugged college goer but instead has graduated into a more liveable family car, which can now appeal to larger audiences. Scorpio N sits on new third generation Mahindra chassis, rides on penta-link rear suspension with frequency selective dampers, and gets an all-new steering column. While specifications read alike XUV700, the Scorpio N sets itself apart with a predominant rear-wheel-drive system, which means the Scorpio N’s engine is placed diametrically opposite to that of XUV700 and gets a propeller shaft too. The XUV700 is a monocoque while Scorpio N chose to retain the ruggedness, thanks to a ladder-on-frame chassis. Terrain select and 4-wheel-low are also in Scorpio N 4Xplore armoury.

The engines are tried and tested units, and are a welcome change in Scorpio N. The diesel surprisingly offers much-controlled NVH levels over the existing Scorpio, feels more refined to rev and should return more mileage as well. Scorpio loyalists may dislike the fact that the steering wheel is multi-fold lighter than before, but truth be told, is responsive, easier to flick, and would go well with people, irrespective of their age and build. The ride quality is more stable at high speeds, the suspensions are tuned softer, but sideways movement exist while driving into a curve.

In terms of safety, the top trim gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, dual cameras, reversing sensors, latest-gen ESP suite with all features like traction control, hill descent control. A-DAS, like the one in XUV700, hasn’t been considered for Scorpio N.

Mahindra has revealed the prices of manual trims of petrol and diesel avatars, which range between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The AWD and automatic prices are expected to be Rs 2 lakh expensive. These prices are reserved for first 25,000 buyers and deliveries should peak during the festive season.

Scorpio N is an urban take on the Scorpio Classic, and is surely more attractive package. My heart still tilts towards the Classic, but N is here to lay Scorpio’s foundation for next 20 years.

(The above article has been written by Anirban Mitra, Producer, Jagran HiTech.)