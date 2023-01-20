Mahindra Scorpio N Price Hiked By Up To Rs 1 Lakh; Check Variant-Wise Price List Here

The popular Indian car maker Mahindra and Mahindra which has been ruling the SUV market with its feature-loaded, aggressive-looking Scorpio N line has increased the price of its flagship SUV by up to Rs. 1 lakh (Ex-showroom). Due to growing input prices and other variables, the Scorpio N series, which was introduced last year and is currently among the best-selling SUVs, is now subject to price revision.

All Scorpio-N variants have been revised, with prices ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The base variant, which previously cost Rs 11.99 lakh, will now cost Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the petrol Z2 MT trim. Furthermore, the price of the Z4 petrol has been raised by Rs 75,000, while the Z8 manual and automatic petrol trims have been raised by Rs 65,000. The Z8L MT gets a Rs 55,000 price increase, while the Z8L automatic transmission trim gets a Rs 15,000 price increase.

Speaking of the diesel trims, the base variant will now start with a price tag of Rs 13.24 lakh, ex-showroom. The Z2 and Z4 diesel trims get an increase of Rs 75,000. The Z6 and Z8 trims get a hike of Rs 65,000 while the all-wheel drive trims have witnessed a massive hike of Rs 1 lakh.

However, the Scorpio N line has become a modern choice because the SUV includes all technologically advanced features, including safety and comfort, and this could be the reason why the company has received such a positive response in the Indian market.

The 2.0-liter mStallion petrol engine and the 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine are the two engine choices available for the Mahindra Scorpio N series. The petrol engine can produce 200 bhp of maximum power and 370 Nm of torque (manual transmission), while the diesel engine produces 172 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque (manual transmission).