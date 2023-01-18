Mahindra Scorpio Classic For Indian Army Spotted; See Leaked Pics Here

The India-based automaker Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to join hands with the Indian Army by supplying 1,470 units of its popular Mahindra Scorpio SUV. This came after a batch of the vehicles had been spotted ahead of its dispatch.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic 4WD for Indian Army spied ahead of dispatch



Along with Tata Safari Storme, Indian Army will also be adding Mahindra Scorpio Classic to their fleet.



Unlike civilian variant, which only gets RWD, the Army Spec Scorpio gets 4WD and a special Green colour. pic.twitter.com/NIGUkR3AG6 — RushLane (@rushlane) January 15, 2023

The special edition of Mahindra Scorpio Classic which is only designed for the Indian army was reportedly seen in the olive green colour and has a 4x4 drive support. The images which were surfaced by Rushlane show that the company has not made any major changes in terms of design and has the same front grille, same projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and functional roof rails.

Army-Spec Mahindra Scorpio Classic :

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic has been somewhat modified since the Indian Army needs vehicles that are more sturdy and potent for their day-to-day operations. The automobile now has a trailer hitch and black panels in place of the previous vertically stacked tail lights. The ability to carry small-calibre firearms or other weapons has been added.

Additionally, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic Army edition may contain certain exclusive features for the military. However, no other information has been given. While the vehicle's 4x4 drive may come in helpful for driving through tough terrain or even uphill, making the supply and other operations easier.

Do note that the company does not currently sell the Scorpio Classic 4x4 to customers in India. While the company's most recent addition, the Scorpio-N, has 4-wheel drive options. When compared to the Classic, the Scropio-N offers a multitude of new features and is more technologically advanced. However, the Classic has kept its allure thanks to its timeless appearance, and it is selling well.

Speaking of the features and specifications of the Scorpio Classic, the SUV gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The SUV can belt out 128 bhp of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque and the price starts from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The SUV is available in Pearl White, Galaxy Gre