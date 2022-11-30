Mahindra Recalls Over 19,000 Units Of XUV700 And Scorpio-N And The Reason Will Shock You

Mahindra & Mahindra, the Indian automobile giant has recalled over 19,000 units of its recently launched Scorpio N Manual variants and the XUV700 for inspecting the rubber bellow. The expansion joint also referred to as a rubber bellow, is used to shield moving mechanical parts from moisture and dust.

Interestingly, there are 6618 units of Scorpio-N Manual Transmission and 12,566 units of XUV700 manual transmission vehicles that have been called back. Only vehicles produced between July 1 and November 11, 2022, are subject to the recall.

"A sorting process error at the supplier's plant on specific dates may have affected operating dimensional clearance of rubber bellow inside the bell housing," Mahindra said in an official statement.

“Mahindra has proactively engaged in this limited inspection and subsequent rectification, free of charge, in accordance with the company's stringent quality standards. The dealership will contact each customer individually. The company is proactively carrying out this activity in order to provide a hassle-free experience for its customers," it added.

Both XUV700 and Scorpio N line are recently launched vehicles from Mahindra which have gotten tremendous responses from Indian car buyers. The fan base is so much that the waiting period for base variants and mid-variants reached a record high of 1-1.5 years.

In terms of sales, the Scorpio-N has recorded all-time high prebookings bookings in July 2022. On the other hand, its sibling has also recorded a huge sales in the past one year. In total, Mahindra has recorded 163% year-on-year growth in terms of sales.

Both SUVs can be called a complete SUVs in terms of technology, features, power, utility, safety, and luxury. The Mahindra Scorpio-N currently has a price range of Rs. 11.99 lakh to Rs. 23.90 lakh, while the XUV700 has a price range of Rs. 13.45 lakh to Rs. 24.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).