Mahindra Offers Discounts Of Up To Rs 75,000 On Bolero, XUV300, Marazzo And More; Details

Mahindra, the Indian multinational automotive manufacturing company, has recently announced its discount offers for February 2023. This exciting news has created a buzz among automobile enthusiasts and potential buyers, as they can now avail some significant benefits on their favourite Mahindra vehicles.

Discounts are offered on popular models such as the Bolero, XUV300, Marazzo, Bolero Neo, Marazzo, and XUV300. Customers can get benefits of up to Rs. 75,000 on certain models. In addition to this, the business is giving discounts on its Thar, Scorpio N, and XUV 700 models. In addition, the business is giving a fantastic deal on the freshly introduced XUV 400.

Mahindra Bolero Discount Offers:

A potential customer can save up to Rs 70,000 on the all-new Bolero Neo, particularly on the top-end B6 (O) trim. The company is offering a discount of up to Rs 50,000 to those who want to purchase lower-end models. The Mahindra Bolero, for example, has a 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a 5-speed transmission.

Mahindra Marazzo Discount Offers:

The MPV Marazzo is offered with benefits up to Rs. 37,000. The vehicle is popular among families looking for a large and safe vehicle because of its unusual shark-inspired design, comfy interiors, and modern safety systems.

The M2 and M4+ models are currently being provided at the greatest possible discount, while the M6+ variant will receive perks worth up to Rs 30,000.

Mahindra XUV300 Discount Offers:

The mini XUV300 is available with perks worth up to Rs. 36,500. The car has an all-new turbocharged engine, a big cabin, and a variety of safety features, making it a popular choice among urban consumers.

The W8 and the W8 (O) variant comes with a massive discount of up to Rs 35,000 while the W6 variant is being offered with a discount of up to Rs 30,000.