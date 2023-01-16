Mahindra Launches XUV400 EV In India; Check Price, Feature And Other Details

MAHINDRA & Mahindra has introduced an all-electric XUV400 SUV with a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The SUV which is available in two variants-- XUV400 EC and XUV400 EL, and will be put on sale across 34 cities in the first phase. The above-mentioned price is only applicable on the first 5,000 bookings of each variant.

Buyers can start booking for Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV from January 26, however, its deliveries will start from March 2023 for XUV400 EL. Meanwhile, delivery for XUV400 EC will begin during Diwali.

In its first year of launch, the company expects to deliver 20,000 units of the e-SUV. The e-SUV was unveiled on World EV Day 2022 and is the fastest non-luxury electric vehicle with 0-100 kmph sprint time of 8.3 seconds and top speed of 150 kmph.

Mahindra XUV400-Features:

The length of the Mahindra XUV400 is 4.2 metres and has a wheelbase of 2.6 meters. It delivers the highest power 147 bhp and torque 310 Nm in its segment, and its battery pack is dust and waterproof while meeting IP67 standards.

Mahindra XUV400 EC has a 34.5 kWh battery with a driving range of 375 km on a single charge. It gets both 3.3 kW and 7.2 kW chargers.

On the other hand, Mahindra XUV EL can be availed with a 39.4 kWh battery having a 456 km range. It gets a 7.2 kW charger as standard.

Mahindra XUV400- Colours Available

It is available in five colours including Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Infinity Blue, Arctic Blue and Everest White.

Mahindra XUV400-First Phase Launch

It will be launched in different phases in India. In te first phase, it will be launched in 34 cities including Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, Mumbai MMR, Nasik, Verna (Goa), Pune, Nagpur, Bangalore, Chennai, Trivandrum, Cochin, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Delhi NCT, Kolkata, Dehradun, Coimbatore, Aurangabad, Bhubaneshwar, Kolhapur, Mysore, Mangalore, Vadodara, Patna, Calicut, Raipur, Ludhiana, Udaipur, Jammu, Guwahati, Lucknow, Agra and Indore.

Speaking about the same, Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., in a press release said, "The launch of the XUV400 is a momentous occasion in Mahindra’s electric SUV journey. The XUV400 offers a compelling proposition of superior Performance, Design, Space and Technology at an attractive price. This is a brand that we have developed specifically for those customers who want to be in charge of a more sustainable tomorrow." We are confident that our first electric SUV will excite and inspire more consumers in India to go electric. It further reinforces our commitment towards developing sustainable mobility solutions for India."

R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd. also spoke about the development of all-electric XUV400 and said,"The XUV400 is built on the tough GNCAP 5-star rated XUV300 platform and is the widest C-segment SUV, offering occupants class-leading safety and comfort. We leveraged Mahindra’s extensive R&D capabilities and have tested the vehicle globally under extreme weather conditions as well as its fast-charging compatibility (CCS) in multiple geographies, to ensure a seamless customer experience. The XUV400 boasts exceptional acceleration capability while offering plenty of thrill with its first-in-class multi-mode feature."