Mahindra Discontinues Its Most Expensive SUV Alturas G4; Here's Why

WITH the expanding portfolio of SUVs, Mahindra and Mahindra an Indian automobile manufacturer has discontinued its most expensive SUV Alturas G4 in India. In addition to it, the company has halted the bookings of the car with immediate effect.

The car was developed in partnership with Korean automaker SsangYong and featured a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine that produced a maximum power output of 181 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque. With a powerful engine, the car was offered in two trims- all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive paired with 7-speed automatic transmission.

“We appreciate you showing interest in the Alturas. Alturas' sale has been put on hold until further notice because of the market conditions. Please take a look at some of our other exciting SUV models from our collection in the interim”, says the official Mahindra Alturas G4 website.

With the recent rollout of rear-wheel drive trims, the car was in competition with Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and Volkswagen Taigun. The price of the cars for the Indian potential buyers was fixed at Rs 30.86 lakhs (ex-showroom, India).

Mahindra has been getting a tremendous response to all the new additions including the Scorpio N line, Scorpio Classic, XUV700, and its off-roader Thar. On the other hand, the company has only managed to sell 40 units of Alturas G4 in October from a total of 32,226 SUVs. Not only this, last year in October the company sold the same number of SUVs. The graph makes it evident why the company opted for the decision.