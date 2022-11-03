Five Documents You Must Carry While Driving To Avoid Traffic Challan

If you're like most people, hopping in the car and driving off is likely something you do without much thought. But if you get stopped by police or have an accident, suddenly a whole host of questions pop up. Do you have your driver's licence and registration? What about proof of insurance? And most importantly, do you have a pollution certificate? If not, you could be facing some pretty serious consequences including hefty fines and even a term of jail. That's why it's important to always have certain documents with you when you drive. Here are five must-carry documents while going on a drive.

Drivers Licence:

If you are going to be driving, there are five essential documents that you must carry with you. First and foremost, is your driver's licence. This is the most important document as it proves that you are legally allowed to operate a vehicle. If you are pulled over or get into an accident, this will be the first thing that law enforcement will ask for. In addition to your driver's licence, you should also have your registration and proof of insurance handy.

As per the latest Motor Vehicle act you can be fined for Rs 5,000 if you are not carrying your driving licence.

To your knowledge, different countries like Australia, The United States of America, New Zealand, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, South Africa, Sweden, Germany, Bhutan, Canada, and Malaysia accept the Indian driving licence.

Registration Certificate(RC):

Make sure you have your registration certificate! This document is proof that your car is registered with the state and it needs to be up-to-date. Without it, you could get pulled over and fined. So, before you hit the road, check to make sure your registration is with you.

If you are pulled over and you are not carrying your registration certificate, you can attract a fine of Rs 10,000 and or 6 months in prison. If found repeating you can be fined for Rs 15,000 and/or 2 years in jail.

Third-Party Insurance:

If you are like most people, you probably don't think much about your car insurance until you need it. But did you know that if you're pulled over for a routine barricading for a document check, one of the first things the police officer will ask to see is your proof of insurance? It can lead to serious penalties including costly fines and even driver's licence suspension.

The traffic police can issue a challan for Rs. 2000 and/or a three-month prison sentence with community service.

Pollution Certificate:

With deteriorating air quality and rapid climate change, the Indian government is putting more emphasis on pollution certificates. Every vehicle, whether two or four wheels, must be driven by someone who has a pollution certificate. This is now required to determine whether the vehicle emits the proper amount of carbon or too much of it.

For BS3 or lower engines, the driver must obtain a pollution certificate and have it renewed every three months. If you own a BS IV or BS6 powered vehicle, you must renew the certificate every year after the date of issue.

If you are pulled over and found to be driving without a PUC, you may be imprisoned for up to 6 months or fined up to Rs 10,000, or both.

ID:

It is not necessary, but it is recommended that you carry a legal ID to verify who is driving the vehicle. During a routine police check, the officer may use it to compare the documents you show him. Aadhar Card, Passport, or any other document should be carried at all times in case of an emergency.

Pro Tip:

You can carry all the documents in Digilocker or M-Parivahan as it is acceptable across the country. According to an order issued by the Union Ministry of Transport and Highways, the government has now made this decision permanent.