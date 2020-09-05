New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: In what could be a piece of good news for all bike lovers, the Levi’s and Royal Enfield have joined to introduce a new capsule collection of jeans and jackets will catch the attention of motorcycle riders and denim fans alike.

Levi’s and Royal Enfield have a rich history and symbolise values of originality, independence, self-expression and authenticity and the fans of both the brands will love this collection that includes jeans and jackets made from CORDURA denim.

According to the two companies, this denim has a high abrasion resistance that is built to last. This collection is purposefully designed with features like armour slots for shoulder, elbow and knee, a 3D pocket with a hidden zipper, high visibility reflective tape and more. So protection from falls, visibility even in low light areas are few things which these apparels will take care with a cool look.

In addition, there is a wide range of graphic t-shirts available in the collection with designs created by a multidisciplinary artist, Toria Jaymes, who works under the guise of "Stay Outside". Toria has a strong, authentic design language, and is a rider herself. She has previously collaborated with Royal Enfield and is often seen in Levi’s® as she is a big fan of the brand herself.

“Our brand promise is to unleash authentic self-expression and this collection truly stands by that sentiment. Our collaboration game has always been strong, and we are excited to launch this one. Levi’s and Royal Enfield have a lot in common in terms of the approach to product and quality. The product aesthetics and the functionalities set this collection apart and I am sure the motorcycling community and even the rider at heart will love this collection. Being a rider myself, this collaboration is personally very special,” said Sanjeev Mohanty, MD, South Asia & MENA, Levi Strauss & Co.

Commenting on the collaboration, Puneet Sood, Head, Apparel Business at Royal Enfield said, "Royal Enfield has a longstanding commitment of providing a ‘pure motorcycling’ experience to everyone in love with the motorcycling way of life, and this goes beyond the legendary motorcycles. We’re delighted to be collaborating with a fellow iconic brand, Levi’s. With a rich legacy and the cultural impact that both the brands have, the collaboration is a perfect fit. Incorporating the strong identities and values of both the brands, Royal Enfield with its understanding of the motorcycling ethos and Levi’s with its expertise in denim and apparel; this collection is a perfect blend of comfort, style and safety. Also, it is a celebration of all the countless memories, endless journeys and adventurous times that the two brands have been a part of for the riders both on and off the saddle.”

The collection will be available for purchase at some selected Levi’s stores and Levis.in.

The article has been written by Varun Sharma (Head, Social Media, Jagran New Media).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma