Land Rover Defender Launched in India: The Defender will be available in India in two models -- the three-door version, Defender 90 and the five-door version, Defender 110.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: In a good news for car lovers across the country, the Land Rover Defender was officially launched in India on Thursday. The Defender version of Land Rover is known for its 'extremely rugged built' and will be available in India at a price of Rs 73.98 lakh.

In India, the Land Rover Defender will be available in two versions -- the three-door version, Defender 90 and the five-door version, Defender 110. While Land Rover has begun the delivery of Defender 110, the delivery of Defender 90 will begin from 2021.

The Land Rover believes that the Defender brand, which is has been launched in India as a "completely built unit (CBU)", "is the toughest Land Rover ever made". The British carmaker has also said that it has gone "further and beyond" to develop the Defender version.

What about the engine specifications of Land Rover Defender?

The Land Rover Defender has been launched in India with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 221 kW (300PS) and peak torque of 400 Nm. The Land Rover Defender, which will be available in India in two different body styles, has an 8-speed automatic transmission with Land Rover’s Terrain Response all-wheel-drive unit.

What about the exteriors of Land Rover Defender?

Talking about the exterior, the Land Rover Defender is available with solid shoulder line, minimum front and rear overhangs, alpine light windows, round headlights, side-hinged rear tailgate and external mounted spare wheels. It also has a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster and head-up display (HUD). This SUV is available with a Pivi Pro infotainment system with over-the-air updates.

What about the price of Land Rover Defender?

While the Land Rover Defender 90 variant will be available in India at a price of Rs 73.98 lakh, the Land Rover Defender model has been priced at Rs 79.94 lakh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma