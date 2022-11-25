Lamborghini Urus Performante Launched In India At Rs 4.22 Crore; What's Under The Hood

The luxury car maker Lamborghini has unveiled its performance variant of Urus in India. With its global launch in August, it was highly expected that the company would launch this powerful SUV in the Indian market. Notably, there are a few changes in the performance, and interior which we will be talking about in the article. The price of the all-new Lamborghini Urus Performante super SUV has been set at Rs 4.22 crore, ex-showroom.

Lamborghini Urus Performante Specifications:

The all-new variant of the Lamborghini Urus stands the same with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. But in terms of peak power, the SUV has seen an advancement. The car will now produce 666 hp, i.e. 16 hp more than the standard Urus whereas the torque remains the same at 850 Nm.

With this powerful engine under the hood, the car can attain a 0 to 100 kmph speed in just 3.3 seconds which is 0.3 seconds faster than the standard Urus. Notably, the car attains a top speed of 306 kmph and is offered with four driving modes- Strada (Street), Sport, Corsa (Track), and Rally.

The Lamborghini Urus Performante's exterior styling is identical to that of the super SUV's standard model. A more aggressive front bumper, a new bonnet with cooling vents, and numerous carbon fibre components are among the more subtle changes.

The Urus Performante's interior includes- new hexagonal seat stitching and Nero Cosmus black Alcantara as standard. The business is also providing a dark, optional package that will provide a matte finish.

Lamborghini Urus Performante Rivals:

The all-new high-performance variant of the Lamborghini Urus Performante will compete with Aston DBX 707, Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT, the Maserati Levante Trofeo, Bentley Bentayga, and the Audi RSQ8.