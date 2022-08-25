Lamborghini Launches Huracan Tecnica In India At Rs 4.4 Crore

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica has been launched in India on Thursday, August 25 by car making company. The Huraca´n Tecnica model has a starting price range of Rs 4.04 crore (ex-showroom) in the country. Being slotted between the Huracan EVO and Huracan STO, it comes with standard rear-wheel steering and carbon ceramic brakes.

On the Huracan Tecnica model, Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal said, "There is a huge interest in the market. We unveiled and within four months, we are launching it in India."

Already there are customer orders for the model and the company will further enhance it with deliveries planned to start next year, he added.

"Bringing new models faster to the local market has been a key pillar for our growth in India and we are excited to unveil the Huracán Tecnica in India today. We are delighted to bring the Tecnica, an emotionally versatile super sports for road and track to our clients and enthusiasts in India," he said.

The Huracan Tecnica is powered by a 5.2-litre engine and can accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in 3.2 seconds. It will rival Porsche 911 GT3 in the Indian market.

The Tecnica’s recalibrated LDVI system and distinctly tuned driving modes with specific suspension set-up, rear-wheel direct steering, and innovative brake cooling improvements allow the driver to experience the perfect Huracán for every occasion.

Meanwhile, some of the notable styling elements in the Huracan Tecnica are the rear diffuser, fixed rear spoiler and angular front fascia. The Huracan Tecnica has a top speed of 325kmph.

Tecnica comes with three drive modes to choose from - STRADA, SPORT or CORSA. As per Lamborghini, each drive mode is calibrated to deliver a differentiated response as per the driving conditions.

In terms of exteriors, it sets itself apart from the Huracan EVO with its lower and broader stance. It is 6.1 cm longer than the Huracan EVO and features a silhouette inspired by the daylight opening line from the Essenza SCV12.