Komaki Electric Vehicles on Thursday announced its electric cruiser bike is named Ranger and will be launched in January 2022.

Komaki has revealed some of the features of Ranger. The Indian EV manufacturer says Ranger will offer tremendous mileage, making it very feasible for long drives.

Ranger will feature a 4kW battery pack, offering a range of 250 kilometers. Komaki said that the Ranger will be powered by a 5 kW motor.

Komaki has invested more than $1 million in the design and development of Ranger.



The cruiser bike has features like cruise control, repair switch, reverse switch and Bluetooth system, and advanced braking system.

Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division, said, “The Ranger is going to be a game-changer as it is India’s first-ever electric cruiser. There are some things that need to be finalized but we have decided to keep the price affordable. We want everyone – especially the common man – to experience the joy of riding a quality cruiser that is made in India."

Malhotra added, "We have left no stone unturned to make sure that Ranger comes out as our masterpiece, and we hope that it’ll be received with love once it rolls out in the market.”

