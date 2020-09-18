The bookings for Kia Sonet have already been started at the official website of Kia Motors along with the official dealership stores across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Kia Motors on Friday launched their third car, Kia Sonet, in the Indian market. The Kia Sonet has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 6.71 lakh for the base HTE model. The price range extends up to Rs 11.99 lakh for the top-end model GTX+.

The bookings for Kia Sonet have already been started at the official website of Kia Motors along with the official dealership stores across the country. Kia had said that the company has received around 25,000 bookings for the Sonet with 1,000 bookings coming daily.

The Kia Sonet joined other two cars -- Kia Carnival and Kia Seltos -- launched by the company earlier this year for the Indian market. Kia Sonet will take on its rival in the sub-4 metre compact SUV cars in India, including the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 300.

Kia Sonet Variants:

Kia has launched the Sonet in two trims concept, the Tech Line trim and the GT Line trim in line with its previously launched Seltos. While the Tech Line has been reserved for the lower and mid-spec variants, the GT Line will be added on to the top-spec variant.

The HT Line (Tech Line) variants on the Sonet includes HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+. While the HTE, HTK variants will be available in Clear White, Steel Silver, Gravity Grey and Intense Red colours, the HTK+ and HTX variants additionally get Aurora Black, Beige Gold and Intelligence Blue options.

However, the dual-tone colour theme setting will only be available in the HTX+ and GTX+ variants. These top-end models will be available in Glacier White Pearl/Aurora Black Pearl, Beige Gold/Aurora Black Pearl, and Intense Red/Aurora Black Pearl colour options.

Kia Sonet Features:

The Sonet promises to offer one of the most loaded cabins in its segment. The Sonet offers a 10.25-inch HD infotainment screen, UVO connectivity options, Bose seven-speaker system with sub-woofer, LED Sound Mood Lamps, wireless smartphone charger with cooling function, ventilated front seats, air purifier.

The safety features in Kia include six airbags, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, ABS with EBD, Hill-Start Assist Control and Brake Assist.

Whats under the hood?

The Kia Sonet comes with two petrol engine options -- the Smartstream 1.2-litre delivering 83 PS of power, the performance-oriented 1.0-litre Turbo GDi delivering 120 PS and 171 Nm and a 1.5-litre petrol unit that produces 115 PS and 144 Nm. Apart from this, the Sonet will also be available in a 1.5-litre diesel engine option that puts out 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque.

The car will also come in different transmission options. To start with, Sonet will offer a 5-speed manual transmission option, a 6-speed manual transmission, a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). In addition to these, a clutchless transmission option in the form of 6iMT will also be available, which is previously found in Hyundai Venue.

Here's the Kia Sonet variant wise price breakup-

Kia Sonet 1.2-litre Petrol HTE (5MT) - Rs 6.71 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.2-litre Petrol HTK (5MT) - Rs 7.59 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.2-litre Petrol HTK+ (5MT) - Rs 8.45 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTK+ (6iMT) - Rs 9.49 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTK+ (7DCT) - Rs 10.49 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTX (6iMT) - Rs 9.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTX+ (6iMT) - Rs 11.65 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol GTX+ (6iMT) - Rs 11.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTE (6MT) - Rs 8.05 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTK (6MT) - Rs 8.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTK+ (6MT) - Rs 9.49 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTX (6MT) - Rs 9.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTX+ (6MT) - Rs 11.65 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT GTX+ (6MT) - Rs 11.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel VGT HTK+ (6AT) - Rs 10.39 Lakh

(All prices introductory, ex-showroom)

Posted By: Talib Khan