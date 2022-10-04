Kia To Launch EV6 GT Soon; Check Expected Price, Specifications And Features Here

India’s one of the most loved automotive companies is all set to unveil its high-performance luxury electric car ‘EV6 GT’ soon. According to the reports, it will be an enhanced variant of the car and was debuted in August this year.

The electric car combines a 77.4 kWh battery with a 160 kW front motor, delivering a maximum power of 270 kW and a maximum torque of 390 Nm. The rear is equipped with a 270 kW motor that produces a maximum output of 160 kW and a maximum torque of 350 Nm.

With the facelift of this high-performance version of EV, the company aims to attract more customers. Currently, Kia EV6 in India is priced at ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium electric vehicle was launched in June 2022. However, the bookings started on the 26th of May at 13 selected cities and 15 dealerships in the country. The places include- Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Noida, Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Since Kia is a sister company of Hyundai, Kia EV6 uses Hyundai's EV platform E-GMP which stands for Electric- Global Modular Platform. The electric car is expected to use a 77 kWh battery which can provide a range of 528 km on a single charge (approx). The Kia EV6 can go from 0-100 Km/H in 5.2 seconds, the company claims. The EV has an 800-volt ultra-fast charging capability, with claimed charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW charger.