Kia Sonet X-Line Introduced At Rs 13.39 Lakh To Cash On Festive Swing

Every third Kia car sold in India is a Sonet. Ahead of the festive season, Kia India attempts to attract mobile, young and savvy consumers with the Sonet X-Line, which is priced between Rs 13.39 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sonet X-Line trim is offered in ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite Exterior colour’.

The X-Line variants get Xclusive Splendid Sage dual-tone interior and 16-inch Xclusive crystal-cut alloys with black high gloss. The X-Line is limited to the 1.0 T-GDi petrol engine with 7DCT configuration and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine with 6AT configuration.

Kia India introduced the Seltos X-Line last year. The Sonet X-Line follows similar lines and comes with design highlights like a black high gloss on the grille, blacked out knurling, piano black Front skid plates with dark hyper metal accents, dark chrome fog lamp garnish, silver brake callipers and piano black outside mirror with LED turn signal.

X-Line emblem features at different places across the body. On the inside, the X-Line is wrapped in leatherette sports seats with orange stitching. The leatherette-wrapped D-cut steering wheel also gets orange stitching and a Sonet logo. The sub-compact SUV, however, hasn't gone through any mechanical changes.

Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “With the Sonet X-Line, we have showcased our designing prowess and offered a stylish & differentiated -looking compact SUV that truly complements the exciting exteriors and energetic interiors."

1.0 T-GDi Petrol X-Line 7DCT: Rs 13,39,000 (ex-showroom)

1.5-litre CRDi Diesel X-Line 6AT: Rs 13,99,000 (ex-showroom)