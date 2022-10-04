KIA India Recalls All Units Of Carens To Check Errors In Airbag Control Module Software

According to the reports, Kia India has recalled 44,174 units of its recently launched car ‘Kia Carens’ to inspect and fix an error in the airbag control module software. If any error is found in the cars, it will be fixed by a software update that too, free of cost. The company will soon start reaching out to its customers personally.

All the customers who are the owners of affected vehicles will be required to get in touch with their Kia-authorized dealer dealers for scheduling an appointment. The Kia Carens was launched with six airbags and seven seating options earlier this year.

The Carens has three engine options, a 1.5-liter petrol engine, a 1.4-liter petrol engine, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine, and is available with three transmission options.

Kia Carens come with three engine choices which include both manual and automatic gearboxes, five variants, and two seating options ( 6 and 7-seater).

The Kia Carens compete with other 7-seater cars in the market which include Maruti Suzuki XL6, Mahindra Marazzo, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Adding on to that, Kia Carens has the longest wheelbase in the segment and is the only one to offer a turbo petrol option in this price segment. However, Kia has shaken the market by announcing the price of its new 7-seater car.