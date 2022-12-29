Kia EV9 Concept Teased Ahead Of Reveal In Auto Expo 2023; Watch Video Here

The South Korean automobile maker Kia has teased its flagship EV9 electric concept, will be showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

By JE Auto Desk
Thu, 29 Dec 2022 02:06 PM IST
Minute Read
Kia EV9 (for representation only)

The South Korean automobile manufacturer Kia is all set to announce yet another powerful electric vehicle concept named Kia EV9 Electric. It is very likely that the electric vehicle will make a debut in the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 as Kia’s flagship electric vehicle.

According to the reports, the car, which will be built on the Electric Global Modular Platform, is expected to go into production by the end of next year.

According to the teaser posted on the company's social media platforms, the EV9 Electric appears to have a futuristic design with an aggressive-looking tiger grille paired with Z-shaped headlamps. The tail lamps, on the other hand, appear to be entirely new to the company's design portfolio. The company appears to have added large, edgy vertical LED lamps to the rear. Furthermore, the car appears to be more on the sleeker side, with excellent ground clearance and a smarter stance. Additionally, a sharp, angled windowpane on the C-pillar gives the structure a modern appearance.

Also Read
Ola Electric To Launch E-Scooter And Premium Electric Bike In 2024,..
In terms of size, the Kia EV9 is expected to be comparable to the current Range Rover as it is said to measure 1,790mm in height, 2,055mm in width, and 929 mm in length.

Speaking of the interior, the EV9 concept has a modern yet simple dashboard with a twin-screen infotainment layout and no physical controls. The design will have a three-row layout, with the first row of seats swivelling to create a lounge-style area and the second row of seats being completely flat.

Also Read
Toyota Innova HyCross Priced At Rs 18.30 Lakh In India For Base Variant;..
According to reports, the vehicle has a 77.4kWh battery pack. Notably, the business has not made any official declarations about the Kia EV9 Concept's range, motor, performance, or features. Since the standard E-GMP has an 800V electrical architecture and supports rapid charging at rates of up to 350kW, it would be worthwhile to wait for the car. In roughly 20 minutes, the battery can charge from 10% to 80%.

