New Delhi | Anirban Mitra: Seltos, Sonet and Carens have been instrumental in building a strong foundation for Kia in India. Going ahead, EV6, which has raised Kia's benchmark globally for innovation and luxury, is set to make its mark here.

Believe it or not, EV6 is a Kia. A certified range of 500 kilometres, autonomous driving tech, and futuristic crossover looks, EV6 is Kia's first model conceived and developed as an all-electric car. To start off, Kia EV6 will be a CBU and is limited to 100 units for the year. And in terms of pricing, which would be disclosed in June, EV6 is expected to command a tag of over Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Spanning 4.7 metres in length, the design seems anything but textbook. The 19-inch alloy wheels are pushed to the extremes, resulting in 2,900-mm of wheelbase. Fastback tail gate and digital interpretation of Kia's typical tiger-nose grille, EV6 will be easily distinguishable on the road. The ground clearance, however, could be a bit of concern on Indian roads.

Speaking of interiors, EV6 is again a disruptor -- something which Indian customers are yet to witness from Kia. The all-black fabric, for instance, is made of sustainable vegan leather, and the front seats are embellished with heating, cooling, and automatic adjustment. The delight inside the spacious cabin has to be the dual 12.3-inch curved display. It's slick to use and is loaded with connected technology. Wireless charging, 64-colour ambient lighting and 14-speaker Meridian stereo will try to entertain your drive.

Globally, EV6 is available in several battery packs and motor configurations. Kia is believed to drive in the 77.4 kWh and 58 kWh battery packs with the options of rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive motors.

The battery, the bigger of the two, is good for 520 kilometres on a single charge while being compatible with ultra-fast charging. A 350 kW DC fast charger juices up to 80 per cent in 18 minutes, while the 50 kW will do the same in 73 minutes. The AC wall box charger, which should come complimentary, will take at least half a day to replenish the battery.

During a few hot laps at Buddh International Circuit, we tried to experience the acceleration, handling, and braking of the Kia EV6 all-wheel-drive. At the outset, the noise inside the cabin, or the lack of it, is highly appreciable. It's brisk off the line, and the 305-hp dual-motor setup clocks 100 kmph in about 5 seconds. Floor the metal and the 192-kmph top speed isn't difficult to clock either.

The steering is direct and light, not vague though, and it responds to quick directional changes. The anchoring strength of the all-disc brakes is sharp and predictable for a near 2.5-tonne crossover. The ride quality, however, is on the firmer side to my liking, and more can be validated once we get to test the EV6 in real-world conditions.

Kia EV6 has been critically-acclaimed with undivided opinion. The pricing, however, would be steep for most in the market to avail of the services of EV6.

