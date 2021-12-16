New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Kia Motors unveiled its new car named 'Carens' and made its global premiere today (November 16). Carens is the fourth offering from the South Korean brand in India. Before this, the automobile company launched Seltos, Carnival, and Sonet. As per the company, the main aim behind launching the car is to create a new class of recreational vehicles in India with Kia Carens SUV.

“With its bold design, high-tech features, and industry-leading safety systems, the Kia Carens is set to create a completely new segment and industry benchmark for family vehicles,” Kia Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Ho Sung Song was quoted as saying by news agency PTI while globally unveiling the model.

The three-row seater model will be available in India as well as selected markets starting from the first quarter of 2022.

"India is diverse, and the people here have different preferences. I believe this is the most exciting insight we tried to unlock while developing the Carens. It's safe, feature-rich has artistry in its design, and is comfortable and classy. It packs everything a modern Indian family would want in their vehicle," Kia India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Tae-Jin Park stated.

Before the SUV hits the showroom, here are some specifications and features of the car:

The SUV will come with both petrol and diesel powertrains combined with multiple transmission options, including the 7-speed DCT and 6 speed AT. Kia Carens will have some signature styling elements of Kia such as a Tiger nose front grille, sharp LED headlamps, and integrated LED daytime running lights. To give the car a more masculine look, it will have skid plates, a chunky bumper, sporty alloy wheels, and body cladding.

In order to enhance the exterior look of the car, Kia Carens will have LED taillamps, roof spoiler.

The model also comes equipped with the next-generation Kia connect app, flexible seating options, and features such as the sliding type seat undertray, retractable seatback table, the rear door spot lamp, and the bottle and gadget holder in the third row.

Safety features include six airbags as standard across all trims, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill-assist control (HAC), downhill brake control (DBC), and all-wheel disc brakes.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen