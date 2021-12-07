New Delhi | Anirban Mitra: Kia India on Tuesday revealed the sketches of its upcoming 3-row SUV, which is slated for global debut on December 16. Carens will be Kia’s fourth product in India and is set for launch in early-2022. Kia Carens will shares underpinnings with Seltos much like the way Hyundai Alcazar and Creta have in common.

Carens has been designed keeping in mind the evolved, unmet needs of modern Indian families who want to enjoy commuting together, the company informed. The exterior boasts familial styling details, including Kia’s unique Tiger Face design, highlighted intake grille, LED headlamps, and daytime running lights (DRLs). The SUV-like side profile takes a muscular stance and further underlines the strong yet refined style of the vehicle.

Kia claims a high-tech wraparound dash design depicts a future-oriented image with an impression of wide and luxurious cabin. The chrome garnish applied to the doors enhances the overall premium feel. The 10.25-inch Audio Video Navigation Telematics (AVNT) is located at the center of the dash.

Kia Carens on launch is expected to command a price tag between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). However, it would be interesting to see if Kia draws a leaf out of Hyundai’s textbook, packing premium price and features in the entry-level variant as well.

Carens will be offered in both petrol and diesel offering with a slew of transmission choices. Kia Carens will compete with the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700. Kia is expected to offer 6- and 7-seater choices with Carens.

“The Kia Carens perfectly embodies our latest design philosophy, ‘Opposites United’, and it successfully combines sportiness with a sophisticated personality and style with unique aesthetics,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Design Center. “The Kia Carens is a true reflection on what today’s customers want from their three-row vehicles.”

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan