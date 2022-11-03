Kia Carens Price Hiked Again: You May Now End Up Paying Up To Rs 50,000 More | Details

The recently launched multipurpose vehicle Kia Carens has seen the second hike in the year of launch. The MPV was launched in February and got tremendous response from the Indian Market. The South Korean sibling of Hyundai had already increased the price in April this year and now hiked it by Rs 50,000.

The Carens is available in three different engine options which include 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel and 19 different variants and now will start from the price range of Rs 9.99 lakh and will go up to Rs 17.70 lakh, both ex-showroom.

The vehicle was launched as a value for money, and has now been hiked for more than a lakh in just a year making people think about making a decision between Ertiga and Carens. Here’s a detailed hike chart which may help you to understand the situation better.

The most demanded 1.5-litre petrol engine of the Kia Carens have seen a price increase of up to Rs 50,000. They are currently priced ex-showroom between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 11.20 lakh. The entry level variant has seen a sum of Rs 40,000 hike.

To all those who were considering power packed performance, you may also end up paying up to Rs 20,000 more on the 1.4-litre turbo petrol variants. The prices have been hiked to Rs 11.30 lakh and goes up to Rs 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Talking about the diesel variant, the price of 1.5-litre diesel variant has been hiked up to Rs 30,000. The price now stands at Rs 16.80 lakh and goes up to Rs 17.99 lakh, ex-showroom.