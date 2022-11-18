2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched In India; Know Price, And Engine Specifications Here

The Indian subsidiary of Kawasaki Motors Limited, Japan has launched yet another sports bike and this time you will not be able to take your eyes off it. The all-new Kawasaki Ninja 650 2023 has been launched in the Indian market. The bike has been in the market for decades and earlier was known to be Kawasaki Ninja 650R. However, the company dropped the suffix from its name in late 2012.

Kawasaki Ninja 650 Specifications:

As the name suggests, the bike features a parallel twin 649cc liquid-cooled engine that can produce the maximum power of 67 bhp and 64 Nm of peak torque. The bike has a 6-speed gearbox which lets the rider reach the top speed of 210 kmph.

In terms of prominent features, the bike features LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, a mono-shock at the back, and two disc brakes. Additionally, the bike has now got a two-mode traction control system which helps in adjusting the level of intervention, and just like cars, it can be switched off as well.

The design has some changes as the company has updated the Lime Green body graphics, and other features are more or less the same.

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes in a single variant and a single colour option. The company has also claimed that it has provided the bike with next-level technology along with a sharp style design.

Kawasaki Ninja 650 2023 Price:

The 2023 Ninja 650 from Kawasaki has been introduced in India, with an ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.12 lakh. The new Kawasaki Ninja 650 costs Rs 17,000 more than the previous model, but the extra feature justifies the price increase.