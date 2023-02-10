Jeep Launches Club Edition Of Compass, Meridian In India; Know Everything About Jeep's Most Affordable SUVs

POPULAR automaker Jeep has announced the new edition of the Compass and Meridian SUVs in India under the name Club Edition. The new addition will be added based on the base trims of the existing entry-level trim and would be priced more aggressively.

Jeep Compass And Meridian Club Edition What’s New:

With the new Club Edition, the company has made just minor cosmetic alterations and added Club Edition badging. The key selling point of the Club Edition is that it will be Rs 1.08 lakh lower than the base edition. Meridian's Club Edition, on the other hand, would cost Rs 2.35 lakh less than the base trim. This pricing, however, is for a limited-time promotion that is good until the end of February.

Jeep Compass And Meridian Club Edition Powertrain:

The all-new club edition of the Jeep Compass And Meridian SUV will be offered with a single powertrain. For the popular Compass, the company will provide a 1.4L turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox, which can churn out 163 hp. On the other hand, the Meridian Club Edition will be offered with a 2.0L diesel engine along with a 6-speed manual gearbox and can belt out 170 hp.

Jeep Compass And Meridian Club Edition Features:

Given that the Club Edition will be priced below the base trims of the automobiles, both SUVs will include a number of notable features. The 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, dual airbags, and ESC will all be standard on the Jeep Compass.

A wireless charger, dual-zone air conditioning, 8-inch alloys, automatic LED projector headlamps, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and six airbags would be available on the Meridian Club Edition.