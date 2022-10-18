Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022: Jeep To Launch Grand Cherokee In India Next Month; Check Expected Prices Here

Jeep India has announced its all-new luxury SUV Grand Cherokee is going to launch next month. The company made it official by releasing a teaser of the Indian-bound Grand Cherokee. It will be the brand's most expensive car and will sit above Jeep Meridian. It is expected that the brand will start its deliveries by the end of this year.

The company in a Twitter post teased a video that had some cinematics of the design which looks similar to the images which were spied during the test drive of the vehicle in March this year. In the tweet, Jeep India tweeted, ”The new benchmark of luxury, technology, and capability. Coming soon… “

The Grand Cherokee is already available in the international market and will be Jeep’s fourth offering. Outside India, it sports a 3.6-liter V6 which produces 293 hp and 353 Nm, or a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 producing 360 horsepower and 529 Nm.

According to a report, the Jeep Grand Cherokee will be assembled in India. Just like other models of Jeep which include- the Wrangler, Compass, and Meridian, it will be the fourth car to be locally assembled.

Here’s What We Expect From The SUV:

The upcoming SUV can only get a 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. It is unlikely that the SUV would get a diesel variant. As far as safety tech is concerned, the Indian Jeep SUV will be equipped with ADAS, as the brand has officially confirmed. The new Grand Cherokee comes with all-wheel drive and selectable off-road modes (Auto, Sport, Mud/Sand, Snow).

Along with a powerful engine, the interior can see a bit of change as well. It will get a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a head-up display, and a powered tailgate. Also, it is likely that it would see a Jeep classic infotainment, MID along with a dedicated touchscreen. Talking about the expected price, it could go up to Rs 85 lakh (ex-showroom) and would compete with other luxury cars in the segment.