New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently flagged off Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC)'s first electric bus and said 300 more such buses will be made operational in the city by April this year.

Terming the flag off as the beginning of an era of the environment-friendly public transport system in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister said 2000 electric buses will be procured by the government in coming years, as reported by news agency PTI.

“Now we will see a revolution so that when older buses are rolled out of service, new electric buses will be inducted. The first e-bus is being sent on the roads today. By April we will see 300 electric buses running on the roads of Delhi,” It is the first time since 2011 that a new bus has been procured for DTC that people used to say was “jinxed”, that has been overcome now, Kejriwal said.

Here's all you need to know about the new e-bus fleet:

First, let's know what is an e-bus?

An e-bus is a zero-emission bus that makes almost no noise. It is powered by electricity instead of fuel. Such buses obtain energy from an onboard battery pack or from an external source. China and many European countries already have these buses in use.

How much time would it take to charge?

The e-bus can be charged within one to one-and-half hours on a fast charger. It can run for a minimum of 120 km in one charge, and depots are being equipped with charging stations, Kejriwal said.

How will they benefit?

The first e-bus in the DTC fleet comes with zero tailpipe emissions. They will help in contributing to the war against pollution by switching from fuel-based vehicles to electric ones.

The new e-bus fleet also provides world-class smooth transport service to the people of Delhi, besides fighting the problem of pollution.

What is special about the bus?

The bus is also equipped with CCTV cameras, two-way central command and control centre (CCC) at Kashmere Gate, 10 panic buttons in each bus and a hooter. These buses have kneeling ramps for differently-abled passengers and special pink seats for women passengers.

How to book?

The entire public transport bus fleet is available on Google Maps, allowing commuters to plan their journeys and track the buses at any time. Delhi Government’s One Delhi app can also be used to book tickets in less than a minute.

On which routes will the e-buses run?

The fleet of 300 e-buses will run from Mundela Kalan (100 buses), Rajghat (50) and Rohini Sector 37 (150 buses) bus depots.

The electric bus will operate on route No.E-44, from DTC’s Indraprastha (IP) Depot via ITO, AGCR, Tilak Marg, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, Janpath, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS, Ring Road, South Extension, Ashram, Bhogal, Jangpura, India Gate, High Court, Pragati Maidan and will be terminated at IP Depot.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha