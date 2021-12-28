New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday announced that automobile manufacturers in India have been advised to manufacture Flex-Fuel Vehicles (FFV) and Flex-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV) as an alternative to petrol run vehicles. The automobile manufacturers have been asked to make the Flex-Fuel type vehicles within 6 months in line with the BS-6 norms. The step has been taken to promote ethanol as a transport fuel. This will help in drastically reducing the Greenhouse Gas emissions from vehicles which is harmful to the environment.

What are flex-fuel vehicles?

Flex-fuel vehicle, which is also known as dual-fuel vehicle, is an alternative vehicle option that uses an internal combustion engine that can run on more than one type of fuel. It is run on gasoline blended with either ethanol or methanol fuel. Both the fuels are stored in the same tank. The specialty of this type of vehicle is that it is capable of burning any portion of the blended fuel detected by a fuel composition sensor. It is different from the bi-fuel vehicles where two fuels are stored in different tanks and the engine runs on one fuel at a time.

How will it benefit people?

The flex-fuel vehicles will decrease our dependence on petrol which becomes quite expensive influenced by international market trends. In a flex-fuel vehicle, up to 83 per cent ethanol can be mixed with petrol, according to global standards. Ethanol, which is the by-product of sugarcane and other grains, can largely be produced in India given the country’s sugarcane and grain production. This means India can meet most of its ethanol requirements indigenously which will cut the cost of import of fuel from other countries. Plus, the cost of production of ethanol as compared to the extraction of petrol is much cheaper. Ethanol produced from sugarcane juice costs just Rs 63.45 for a litre.

Impact on farming sector and environment:

Further, the use of ethanol in flex-fuel vehicles can also help in boosting the farming sector and generate lakhs of jobs in India. Plus, the decision to use this type of vehicle will cut the emission of carbon dioxide by a large degree. This will help in meeting India's COP26 climate summit target to cut the emission of greenhouse gases to net-zero by 2070.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha