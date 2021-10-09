New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: India is witnessing a major shift in its roads and highways as the government is making efforts to ease the transportation of its citizens from one place to another. There was a time when Indian roads are known for their bad conditions but the times have changed and with new technologies stepping in, Indian highways and expressways are no less than roads in western countries.

In another major change, which is likely to be implemented soon, Indian highways and expressways may witness an increase in their speed limits. Speed limits in India vary by state and vehicle type. In April 2018, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways fixed the maximum speed limit on expressways at 120 km/h, for national highways at 100 km/h, and for urban roads at 70 km/h for the M1 category of vehicles which includes most passenger vehicles that have less than 8 seats.

In line with the new development, Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Friday favoured increasing the maximum speed limit on expressways to 140 km per hour and said that the government is planning to propose a Bill in the Parliament to revise the speed limits for vehicles for different categories of roads.

Gadkari, during a conclave, said that Indian people have a mentality regarding speed that if the speed of the car increases then there will be an accident but asserted that he feels that the speed limits for vehicles should be increased to lessen the time taken to reach from one point to another.

"My personal view is that the speed limit for vehicles on expressways should be increased to 140 km per hour. While the speed limits on national highways should be at least 100 km per hour on four-lane roads, the respective speed limit for two-lane roads and city roads should be 80 km per hour and 75 km per hour", the Union Minister said.

He said the parameter of the speed limit for vehicles in India is one of the big challenges. "There are some decisions by the Supreme Court and high courts regarding car speed, due to which we are not able to do anything," he said. Gadkari added that today, such expressway has been built in the country that not even a dog can come on those roads because barricading has been done on both sides of the road.

He said he has prepared a "file to revise the maximum speed limits for vehicles for different categories of roads". "In a democracy, we have the right to make laws and judges have the right to interpret the law...a Bill will soon be introduced in Parliament to revise the speed limit for vehicles on Indian roads," he said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan