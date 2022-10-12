Indian Army To Have Electric Buses, Cars, Bikes at Peace Stations

The Indian Army is ready to opt for electric vehicles instead of regular petrol and diesel engines a report said. It will include sedans, buses, and motorcycles at locations that are designated as peace stations.

According to a report by ANI, “Around 25% light vehicles, 38% buses and 48% motorcycles of selected units will be changed to EVs with adequate charging infrastructure. Keeping in view the necessity and employability of EVs over various terrains, Army will equip a few units in peace stations with EVs sequentially,’ said Army officials.

It is evident that the BJP-led Indian government is focusing more on cleaner and affordable fuels. Not only India, globally the leaders and militaries are planning to equip electric vehicles. According to a report by The Print, many American companies are working on hybrid and fully electric vehicles for the US military.

The Army has developed a plan to deploy electric vehicles wherever possible given its operational commitment to significantly reduce its emissions and reliance on fossil fuels, the sources told The Print.

On asking about the infrastructure, the sources highlighted that the government is planning to install the EV charging points in parking lots of offices, and residential quarters. However, both the fast and slow chargers will be installed.

The Army hopes these vehicles will provide the right impetus to build the ecosystem needed for the continued adoption of EVs in the military.