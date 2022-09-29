India Extends Deadline For Mandatory 6 Airbags Norm In Cars, New Rule To Implement From October 2023

Indians will have to wait for another year to have 6 airbags as a mandate in all cars. This provision came when Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a tweet said the auto industry is facing supply chain constraints.

On Twitter, Gadkari mentions, “Safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority."

Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announces the implementation of "the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 1st October 2023." pic.twitter.com/W6JsIj98bS — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

"Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023,"

However, he highlighted that all the cars will have 6 airbags as a mandate from October next year. Beforehand, the government had planned to make six airbags compulsory in all eight-seater vehicles for the safety of passengers from October 1, 2022.

Earlier this year Gadkari asked automobile manufacturers to think about the safety of their economical cars since most lower-middle class people buy those cars.