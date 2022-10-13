India Bike Week Returns To Goa After Three Years; To Be Held In December First Week | Details

After a three-year gap, India's largest motorcycle fest is all set to return in Goa for its seventh edition. The Indian Bike Week will be held in the first week of December that is 2nd, and 3rd of December 2022. It was held was in Lonavala, Maharashtra last year.

The last time it was supposed to be held in Goa was in 2020. It got cancelled due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. After a year, it was shifted to Lonavala, Maharashtra. The Indian Bike Week was started in 2013 and has been organised every year since the first edition.

The 2022 edition of Indian Bike Week will be organised by the Seventy EMG, in collaboration with Petronas Sprinta. Notably, the main objective of the event is to create a good moto culture among the Indians in terms of music, food, racing, shopping, adventure, and biker camaraderie.

The early bird passes are available for Rs 2300 (valid till 16th October) for individual riders and can be booked at the official website of India Bike Week. It is expected that the event would gather a huge number of bike lovers. It had a crowd of over 15,000 last year in Lonavala.

The centre of attractions at the event will be:

5 Different Racetracks, Wheelie Practice, Ring of Fire, Biker's Mart (Indoor & Outdoor Expo), RevMoto Stage, Big Trip Session, IBW Before Loved Garage, IBW Surf Day, IBW Collector's Showcase, Club Village, Jameson's Howling dog bar.

IBW 2022 will also feature the Big Forkers Meat Fest. It specialises in the art of preserving, grilling, smoking, and grilling meats, from Goan chorizo to roasts, skewers, fire and meat exhibits, churrascarias, Tawas and Tandoors and will be made by the top 5 pitmasters from India.