New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Hyundai on Thursday officially launched the third generation i20 2020 in India. The new i20 is launched with a plethora of new features, design and is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase as well. Hyundai launched the premium hatchback at an introductory price of Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom price) and go all the way up to Rs 11.18 lakh.

Hyundai has said that the upcoming model will be the safest and most advanced i20 yet with segment-best six airbags, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Rear Parking Camera with sensor display. Here's everything you need to know about the new Hyundai i20 2020.

Hyundai i20 Price and Variants:

The new 3rd-Gen i20 comes in both petrol and diesel engines. While the Petrol variants range between Rs 6.79 lakh to 9.69 lakh (both ex-showroom), the diesel variants ranges between 8.19 lakh to 10.59 lakh (both ex-showroom). The Hyundai also offered a turbo variant for the new i20, which is a 1.0-litre Turbo petrol mated to a DCT or iMT gearbox.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine manages to produce 83 PS of power and offers 114 Nm of torque and when paired with the IVT, it manages to produce 88 PS of power and offers 114 Nm of torque. While the 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 100 PS of power and offers 240 Nm of torque, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol generates 120 PS of power and offers 171 Nm of torque and is paired to either 7-speed DCT or 6-speed iMT.

Hyundai i20 Features:

The new Hyundai i20 comes with a host of smart features like LED projector headlamps, LED taillamps, diamond cut alloys, and two-tone roof option. The hatchback also comes with a premium cabin featuring a large touchscreen display with Hyundai's BlueLink connected car technology, digital instrument cluster and a sunroof. Several USB and 12V charging points, storage space, a rear-AC vent also compliments the premium cabin features.

The car is also equipped with industry-first Oxyboost Air Purifier with air quality display, a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment with navigation, Bose 7-speaker sound system, blue-coloured ambient light theme, wireless phone charging with a cooling pad.

Hyundai i20 Design:

The new i20 comes with a Sensuous Sportiness design and looks sleeker and bolder than its predecessors. Hyundai has added a new front grille, which it described as Parametric Jewel Pattern Grille, looks classy and is complimented with sharp LED headlamps with DRLs. Adding to the front appeal are the projector fog lamps in a D-shape casing.

On the sides, the highlights of the new i20 are the R16 diamond-cut alloys, chrome door handles, Flyback chrome beltline design, large quarter-back glass on the C-pillar and a blackened side sill garnish. On the rear, the car looks more appealing with Z-shaped LED taillamps and a chrome beltline that connects the two units on either side, an elevated hood, a shark fin antenna and a reflector on top and two on either side of the bottom.

Posted By: Talib Khan