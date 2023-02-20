Hyundai Verna 2023 To Be Launched On March 21 With Cosmetic Upgrades; Details Inside

SOUTH Korean automaker Hyundai is all set to launch the highly anticipated Verna Facelift 2023 on March 21, 2023, as the sixth generation. Notably, the Hyundai Verna 2023 will be the sixth generation facelift of the company’s popular sedan and would feature some minor changes including cosmetic upgrades and some tweaks to the design.

According to the report, the Hyundai Verna 2023 would be featuring a ‘Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design and is available for pre-bookings at select dealerships. One can easily book their new generation Verna by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Hyundai Verna 2023 Design:

As teased by the company, the Hyundai Verna is set to get new LED joint tail lamps with the L-shape DRLs. Additionally, the rear seems to have witnessed a design change as well. Speaking of the rear, the company would be featuring LED DRLs with a larger and more attractive grille. Additionally, the sides are likely to be complemented by the new and bigger alloy wheels. The sides are also speculated to get some curves and creases along with multiple cuts.

All in all, it seems that the company has taken reference from Elantra in order to design the new Hyundai Verna Facelift 2023.

Hyundai Verna 2023 Specifications:

The Hyundai Verna would be available in two petrol trims- 1.5 litre Turbo GDi and a 1.5-litre MPi petrol motor. Both the engine options come paired with the 6-speed manual gearbox while the Turbo GDi engine also gets a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox option as well. However, the company has planned to drop the diesel trim due to the upcoming RDE norms. The car is speculated to churn out a peak power of 160 bhp and over 250 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Verna 2023 would be offered in four different variants which include- EX, S, SX, and SX(O), and seven different colours.

Hyundai Verna 2023 Expected Price:

The price of the upcoming Verna 2023 is likely to start at Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the company has not announced any official price range for the sedan.