Hyundai Venue Will Now Come With Creta's 1.5 Litre Diesel Engine; Check Details Here

POPULAR South Korean automaker Hyundai which recently launched the facelift of the Grand i10 Nios and Aura sedan last week is now officially set to launch the new updated version of its sub-compact SUV Venue.

Notably, the Hyundai Venue got a major facelift and a new trim in the form of N-Line last year but this time the car would see minor changes including the add-on features, an updated engine, and more.

Additionally, the updated version of the Hyundai Venue would be getting 4 airbags as standard, much similar to the recently launched Grand i10 Nios. The company is also expected to offer the buyers an upgrade from 4 to 6 airbags as a part of the accessory.

It's interesting to note that the automaker will keep the diesel option available. The vehicle will have the same engine that the Hyundai Creta, its older sibling, has. This happened after Hyundai declared it would update its diesel engine to comply with RDE rules and offer it with the Venue as well.

Speaking of the powertrain, both Creta and Venue will get a 1.5-litre diesel engine that can churn out 113 bhp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Earlier, the Hyundai Venue diesel engine was powered by the engine which was able to produce 99 bhp.

However, it is unlikely that the sub-compact SUV will receive a major design overhaul this time, as it received a new look as part of its facelift launch last year. In addition, the company plans to keep offering the petrol engine and turbocharged engines with the same power output in the future.

Meanwhile, the company has launched its highly anticipated hatchback Grandi10 Nios and Aura with the same mechanical specifications. Notably, the company has made noticeable changes on the design of the cars.