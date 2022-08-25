Hyundai Venue N Line Launch On September 6, Bookings Open For Rs 21,000

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday opened bookings for Venue N Line at Rs 21,000, which will be launched in the market on September 6. The new iteration of Venue is expected to be priced between Rs 11 lakh and 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Venue N Line will be the second N Line product after i20 from the Korean carmaker and has undergone multiple mechanical and cosmetic changes. Under the hood will be the 1.0-litre turbo-charged engine, which will be mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission. The engine belts out 120 PS and max torque of 172 Nm. The iMT gearbox, however, is given a miss.

The company said the suspensions and steering have been re-engineered for a sportier drive experience. Additionally, the Venue N Line will be anchored by all-disc brakes.

In terms of design, Venue N Line will pack a dark chrome front grille, sporty tailgate spoiler, N Line emblem on dark chrome front grille, side fenders, R16 diamond-cut alloys with N branding and front red brake callipers.

On the inside, the black interiors with red inserts attract attention. Hyundai Venue N Line will also feature Home to the car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant.

The safety equipment list includes vehicle stability management (VSM), hill assists control (HAC), dual airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, brake assist system, parking assist sensors and camera and headlamp esco*rt function.



Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, "The Hyundai i20 N Line has already received a very strong response from India’s enthusiastic community of Millennials and Gen Z customers since its launch in 2021; now, with the introduction of Hyundai Venue N Line, we will further elevate fun driving SUV experiences for Indian customers.”