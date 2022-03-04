New Delhi | Anirban Mitra: A slew of new products launched in 2021 demonstrates the gradual application of advanced driving assistance systems (A-DAS) in mass-market cars. Korean carmaker Hyundai is all set to introduce the A-DAS features in Creta, Alcazar and other popular models in 2022, sources confirmed.

A-DAS is a camera and radar-based safety package that minimises driver error and thereby reduces vehicle accidents. A-DAS includes active safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning/correction, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and more. MG Astor, Gloster and Mahindra XUV700 are among the few cars that offer A-DAS features under Rs 40 lakh.

As per sources, Hyundai plans to introduce intelligent safety technology across its range in the future. It is anticipated that Hyundai will introduce an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) across a majority of its range starting this year, especially its SUV line-up.

Additionally, sources close to the development say, Hyundai will soon enhance the safety quotient by standardizing features such as six airbags, ESC with VSM and ISOFIX on popular models such as Creta and Alcazar. Hyundai Alcazar offers a 360-degree camera and 6 airbags in its top Signature trim.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan