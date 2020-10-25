The all-new Creta will be seven-seaters and will be launched by the South Korean automobile manufacturer in the second quarter of 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: South Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai is planning to expand its new version of Creta. The Creta was launched by the company earlier this year and has received a positive response from critics. According to Hyundai, it has received over 1.15 lakh bookings for Creta so far.

Looking at its success, the Hyundai is planning to expand its Creta family by introducing a new 7-seater model. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the all-new Creta will be seven-seaters and will be launched by the South Korean automobile manufacturer in the second quarter of 2021.

Here's all you need to know about all-new Creta:

As per Dainik Jagran, the upcoming 7-seater version of Creta will be known as 'Alcaser'. The report claimed that it will get several 'cosmetic changes' compared to the current 5-seater model. The 7-seater Creta will be larger and the third row is expected to be a foldable unit.

Features:

The report claimed that the 7-seater Creta will have some similarities with the 5-seater version of the SUV. Like the 5-seater version, the all-new Creta will have a split boomerang-shaped LED DRL with tri-projector headlamps.

Reports further suggest that the 7-seater Creta will also have a dual-tone upholstery, ventilated front seats a panoramic sunroof and an air purifier, along with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.

Specifications:

According to media reports, the 7-seater Creta will come with two engine options -- 1.5-litre diesel engine and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. The 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine will produce 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of torque while the 1.5-litre diesel engine will be capable of generating 115 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. The seven-seater Creta will also include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Price:

The company has not revealed the price of the all-new Creta. However, media reports suggest that the seven-seater version will expensive than its 5-seater version and will have a base price of around Rs 10 lakh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma