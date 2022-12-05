Hyundai Ioniq 5 To Launch In 2023; Here's What You Can Expect From Kia EV6's Competitor

With the expanding portfolio of luxury electric cars in India, the South Korean-based car manufacturer has confirmed that it would be launching its Ioniq 5 at Indian Auto Expo which is supposed to happen in January next year. The Ioniq 5 will be a competitor to Kia’s recently launched EV6.

Notably, the company has already announced that it would start taking bookings of the car by December 20, 2022. Adding on to that, the company would be locally assembling the car which can make it launch at an impressive price range.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Expected Specifications:

With the two battery pack options available in the international market- 58kWh and 72.6kWh with all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive options, Hyundai is expected to have somewhat the same specifications.

In rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, the smaller battery generates 170 horsepower; in both configurations, the larger battery generates 217 horsepower and 305 horsepower. In terms of battery, the claimed range of the smaller battery pack is 383km while the largest battery pack offers a claimed range of 481 km. The battery is a fast-charging one that can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in just a span of 18 minutes.

As per the reports, the car is set to feature more of a futuristic design with fancy front and rear LED tail lamps including the DRLs. Additionally, the car is set to feature a 20-inch aero-optimised alloys which may help the car to create an unique mark in the EV market.

However, the company has not confirmed any specifications in India but it is expected that it may resemble the Ioniq 5 which is currently sold in Western countries.

Hyundai Ioniq 5:

In terms of price, it is expected to undercut the Kia EV6, which will be a sibling to it in the Indian market. As per the reports, Hyundai is expected to launch it in the sub-50s price range which makes it rival the Kia EV6, and Volvo XC40 EV.