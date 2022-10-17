Hyundai India Diwali Offers: Grab Up To Rs 1 Lakh Discounts On Selected Cars

Just like every year, Korean car developer and manufacturer Hyundai has announced that it is going to offer massive discounts on its selective vehicles. The company has made clear that it would offer discounts up to Rs 1 Lakh on cars like Hyundai Aura, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai i20, and Hyundai Kona Electric.

Furthermore, the company also mentioned that the discounts are in terms of cash offers, and exchange bonuses only. The discounts are live at your nearest Hyundai dealership and will last till October 31, 2022.

According to a report by Mint, here is the list of cars that will be offered at the discounted rates all over India.

1. Hyundai Aura:

The most popular hatchback Hyundai Aura will be offered at a discount of up to Rs 33000. It will depend on the car model you opt for. The petrol (up to ₹5,000) and CNG (up to ₹20,000) variants are also on discount and can be purchased with up to ₹33,000 off in the month of October. If you are a corporate or government employee, you may get a benefit of Rs 3,000 as well.



2. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:

The all-new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is offered with up to Rs 48,000 in benefits. Both the petrol and CNG models are being offered with discounts right now. A customer can avail of a discount of up to Rs 35,000 in terms of cash offers. On the other hand, a customer can avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000. If you are a corporate or government employee, you can grab benefits of up to Rs 3,000.



3. Hyundai i20:

The premium hatchback has also got some festive discounts. It includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus. Just like every car, a discount is offered on all the variants (petrol and diesel). The discounts are available at the authorized Hyundai dealerships all over India.



4. Hyundai Kona Electric:

Hyundai has also expanded the discounts to its EV segment as well. The customers can avail of a discount of up to Rs 1 Lakh which includes only cash offers.