Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Announced With Cosmetic Updates; Check Expected Price Here

The South Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai has showcased the facelift of its popular hatchback Grand i10 Nios ahead of the Auto Expo 2023. The buyers can get their hands on the facelift by pre-booking the car with a token amount of Rs 11,000.

The all-new Hyundai Grand i10 gets plenty of cosmetic updates including the revised front with a bigger and fancier grille with the presence of LED DRLs. With this, the car also gets revised LED tail lamps with a connecting bar and 15-inch alloy wheels. Additionally, the car gets up to six airbags, cruise control, TPMS, and other creature comforts.

The car, on the other hand, is mechanically identical to its current variant, which means it has the same 1.2-litre petrol engine capable of producing 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The Grand i10 Nios engine, like the other competitors in the segment, is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT (depending on the variant selected).

Hyundai has also continued the CNG trim by offering a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine with CNG, which can produce 68 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque and is paired with the same 5-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price In India:

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift can be booked at the nearest dealership or at the official website of the company by paying a booking amount of Rs. 11000. However, the Grand i10 Nios facelift official price has not been revealed and is expected to be announced during the Auto Expo 2023.

The car will be offered in six different colours including the two new dual-tone shades and will rival Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Tiago, and more.