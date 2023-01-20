Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift 2023 Launched In India At A Starting Price Of Rs 5.69 lakh; Details

The South Korean automaker Hyundai has launched the highly anticipated hatchback 2023 Grand i10 Nios facelift with the same mechanical specifications at a starting price of Rs 5.69 lakh in India (ex-showroom). The new facelift will be available in the Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta trims, just as in the standard Hyundai lineup.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift 2023:

The Grand i10 Nios facelift 2023 receives a few cosmetic changes, including a new front bumper and a larger grille. In 2023, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift will include the same 1.2L petrol engine and factory-installed CNG option. New alloy wheels are complemented with the new front bumper and new tri-arrow-shaped LED daytime running lights on the front. The rear, on the other hand, has LED tail lamps attached to a light bar.

The interior features the same 8-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and wireless charging. The vehicle also includes notable features such as cruise control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and type-C USB charging sockets.

The 1.2L engine from the 2023 Grand i10 Nios facelift produces a maximum of 83 horsepower and 114 Nm of peak torque and comes standard with a 5-speed manual transmission. According to company claims, an automatic transmission gets 20.1 km per litre on average and 20.7 km per litre for manual transmissions.

Four airbags, ABS, and EBD are included as standard safety equipment in every hatchback type across the board. The top-tier models come with extras like six airbags, ISOFIX anchors, ESC, and hill-hold assistance.

The 2023 Grand i10 Nios facelift has now one more colour offered in the list with the addition of Spark Green along with Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue, and Fiery Red.