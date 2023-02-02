Hyundai Creta 2023, Venue And Alcazar Unveiled With Add-On Features And Massive Price Hikes | Details

The South Korean popular automaker has unveiled its updated version of the renowned SUV Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Venue, and Alcazar with more safety features. Another major highlight is all the aforementioned SUVs are E20 fuel ready now and will comply with the upcoming RDE norms (which will come into effect from April 1).

Hyundai Creta 2023:

As part of the update, the popular Hyundai Creta now comes standard with six airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill-start assist control, rear disc brakes, seatbelt height adjustment, and ISOFIX. The SUV is priced between Rs 10.84 lakh and Rs 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with three engines: 1.2-litre Kappa petrol, 1.0-litre Kappa T-GDi petrol, and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel.

The SUV gets a hike in the price of up to Rs 45,000 on all the available trims due to the add-on features.

Hyundai Venue 2023:

Unlike Creta, the younger sibling Venue comes standard with four airbags and is now priced between Rs 7.68 lakh and Rs 13.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is also available with three engine choices: a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol, a 1.0-litre Kappa T-GDi petrol, and a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel.

Hyundai Alcazar 2023:

The popular 7-seater SUV also receives some feature updates. The Hyundai Alcazar 2023 now comes standard with six airbags, and the pricing ranges from Rs 16.10 lakh to Rs 21.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Alcazar, like other Hyundai models, comes with three engine options: a 2.0-litre MPi petrol and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel.

"We have always worked hard to provide our consumers with exceptional mobility experiences because we are a customer-centric company. Hyundai's top SUV line will receive improvements for MY 2023, giving customers an even more complete package that includes performance, convenience, and safety, "said Tarun Garg, CEO of Hyundai Motor India.