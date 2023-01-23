Hyundai Aura Facelift 2023 Launched At Rs 6.30 Lakh; Check Prices, Colours And More

Following the Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai has launched the highly anticipated 2023 Aura facelift, with prices starting at and going up to Rs 8.87 lakh for the CNG SX variant (both prices ex-showroom, India). The car is available in both petrol and CNG variants.

Hyundai Aura 2023 Facelift Specifications:

The mechanical changes are minimal, and the 2023 Aura retains the same 1.2-litre engine paired with a 5-speed manual and automatic transmission that produces 83hp and 114Nm. While the popular CNG trims have the same engine but slightly less power (69hp and 95 Nm of torque with the same 5-speed gearbox). Currently, all powertrains are E20 fuel-ready and RDE-compliant. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, on the other hand, has been phased out.

In terms of design, the car receives an updated front and rear with a two-part grille, L-shaped LED DRLs placed at the bumper's edges, and the removal of fog lamps. The vehicle has the same 15-inch alloy wheels and LED taillights. In addition, except for the base model, the sedan now has a boot-lid spoiler.

The cars' interiors receive a new Starry Night colour scheme, new upholstery for the seats, new lighting for the footwell area, and a revised instrument cluster. The interior, however, retains the same design and layout as its predecessor.

The Aura facelift is available in five trims- E, S, SX, SX(O), and SX+ with four airbags, ABS and EBD as standard. While the top variants get six airbags, ESC, ISOFIX anchorages, hill-hold assist, and automatic headlamps.

The standard features of the car remain the 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, adjustable rear headrests, automatic climate control, and a wireless charger.

Hyundai Aura 2023 Facelift Rivals:

The Tata Tigor, Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, and Honda Amaze are among the sedans that the Aura 2023 Facelift will compete with.