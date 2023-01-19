Hyundai Aura 2023 Facelift To Be Launched In India Tomorrow; Here's What We Know So Far

THE SOUTH-Korean automaker Hyundai has announced that it would be launching its much-awaited Hyundai Aura Facelift and Grand i10 Nios Facelift tomorrow. The company is likely to put the car on sale along with the other facelift cars starting from January 20, 2023, at all the dealerships.

Hyundai Aura Facelift 2023: What To Expect

The popular sedan Hyundai Aura could come up with improved safety, braking, ABS, and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) along with the airbags. Additionally, the car could also see the addition of a headrest at the rear side along with two analogue gauges for the speedometer and tachometer in the redesigned instrument cluster. The car could also see a new 3.5-inch multi-information display (MID) featuring a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) which the company already added in its compact sedan.

Top-tier trims would include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and hill hold assist. However, it is unlikely that the company will be able to make changes to its 1.2L petrol engine or CNG trims.

In terms of the interior, the Aura could get new seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a new colour option called Starry Night, as well as its existing 8-inch touchscreen with automatic climate control, rear AC vents, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a wireless charger.

The Hyundai Aura 2023 facelift will directly compete with the Tata Tigor, Honda Amaze, and Maruti Suzuki Dzire and could be launched with a starting price of Rs 6.5 lakh ex-showroom, and could go all the way up to Rs 9.5 lakh, ex-showroom.

Meanwhile, the company unveiled its much-anticipated all-electric car Ioniq 5 at the Auto Expo 2023 for the surprising price of Rs 44.95 lakh, ex-showroom. Hyundai claims that its cutting-edge smart technology will provide consumers with a range of up to 481 kilometres.