Gurugram | Anirban Mitra : Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Tuesday announced its plan to expand its line-up of EVs to 6 for the Indian market by 2028.

Hyundai Motor India also plans to invest approximately Rs 4 000 crore for R&D (Research & Development) towards the expansion of 6 Electric Vehicle line-up till 2028. The Korean carmaker will introduce its dedicated BEV Platform – E-GMP in India.



Hyundai Motor Group has globally showcased its E-GMP dedicated BEV platform for future electric vehicles. Driving the pump-to-plug revolution, Hyundai will pioneer the development of future electric vehicles with this dedicated BEV platform that comprises vehicle chassis that includes the battery, motor and power electric system.







With scalable dimensions, this platform will form the backbone of different types of vehicles. For innovative interior packaging, E-GMP will feature a flat floor, slim cockpit and a flexible & spacious cabin.



E-GMP has been developed on 4 Key Pillars of:



Modularity – With one platform that can facilitate many body types, feature a modularized battery system and create greater synergies with BEV component sharing.



Reliability – Featuring a low center of gravity, use of Ultra High Strength Steel and 8-point battery mounting, E-GMP will pave the way to highly reliable BEVs of the future.



Usability – With a flat floor and flexible seating layout as well as an innovative interior space that offers sliding console and sliding 2nd row seats, E-GMP will usher in a new dimension of usability



Performance – Featuring a large battery capacity up to 77.4 kWh, 2WD/4WD capabilities, improved handling and capability to achieve a top speed of 260 kmph, E-GMP will drive in a new age of fun-to-drive electric vehicles



Catering to the diversity of the Indian market, Hyundai’s line-up of six battery electric vehicles will cater to multiple segments including mass market and mass premium segments in India.



To further delight customers, Hyundai will introduce these BEVs in different body styles including SUV body shape by 2028, thereby offering a wide range of models for customers to choose from.



Aligning with the Government’s vision of Electrification, Hyundai says it has worked towards the development of a concrete BEV roadmap that will breathe life into the Electrification ecosystem in India. It is also focusing on localization of manufacturing synergies for Battery Electric Vehicles.

Hyundai Motor India also informed will work towards the development of BEV infrastructure in India with strategic collaborations to drive a widespread adoption of BEVs in India.



S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “As we continue to redefine the mobility space, today we are yet again showcasing our commitment towards Indian customers with the announcement of expanding our BEV line-up to 6 vehicles for the Indian Market by 2028."



"At Hyundai, we are taking experiences beyond mobility and are strongly focusing on intelligent technology, sustainability and innovation. Keeping in line with this thought, we will introduce our dedicated BEV Platform – E-GMP as well as modified platforms for battery electric vehicles in India."



"By driving the adoption of electric mobility at scale in India, Hyundai will become the fulcrum for transformation of a brighter and better tomorrow.”

Posted By: Mukul Sharma