Hyderabad Man Purchases India’s Costliest Supercar – McLaren 765 LT Spider Worth Rs 12 cr

Naseer Khan, a businessman from Hyderabad, has recently bought McLaren 765 LT Spider, one of India's costliest supercars. Reportedly, the vehicle was delivered to him at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad for a whopping Rs 12 crore. As per Cartoq.com, Khan is believed to be the first purchaser of 765 LT Spider in India.

"Welcome Home MCLAREN 765LT SPIDER What a majestic place to take delivery of This beauty!" he captioned the post on Instagram. In the pictures, Khan is seen wearing a brown ensemble, standing next to his flashy red McLaren 765 LT Spider.

Here are the pictures and videos:

The supercar is one of the swiftest convertibles McLaren has ever crafted, according to Cartoq.com. It exhibits a highly aerodynamic design similar to the coupe version.

One of the most remarkable features of this car is that its roof can be unfolded in only 11 seconds. The car is equipped with a 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine which generates 765 Ps and 800 Nm of peak torque. Carbon fibre is used for the body work of this supercar and it gets a more aggressive front bumper, splitter, side skirts and a wraparound rear bumper. This vehicle is equipped with a 7-speed sequential transmission, and all the energy is directed to the back tires. However, it is unclear whether Naseer has opted for any customisation.

The entrepreneur, who calls himself as an automobile enthusiast, frequently poses with exclusive vehicles on his social media profile and owns a Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Mercedes-Benz G350d, Ford Mustang, Lamborghini Aventador, Lamborghini Urus, and a host of other costly cars.

McLaren has been well-liked by fans in India for a long period of time, but they never offered this model in India until recently.