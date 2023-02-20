Honda's Upcoming SUV Which Will Rival Hyundai Creta Spotted Ahead Of Launch; Details Inside

JAPANESE automaker Honda has announced the launch of a midsize SUV in the next two months. Furthermore, the company has shared a teaser confirming availability in India. Not only that but the car was spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time. The automobile, though, was camouflaged but revealed substantial information about the design.

According to the report, the SUV seems to be inspired by the already-on-sale HR-V which is available in some Asian and European countries. The car seems to have a futuristic look with the elegant DRL and LED fog lights along with the signature look of the big grille. Additionally, the pictures shared by Autocar suggest that the SUV gets an electric sunroof, and roof rails.

Speaking of the rear design, the car seems to get a design similar to the newly launched WR-V. The rear seems to have a curve with fancy LED tail lamps with a shark fin antenna and a rear wiper. According to IndiaCarNews, the car will also have a 360-degree camera for better visibility and would be under 4.3 meters in length

Honda SUV Powertrain:

The upcoming SUV is reportedly expected to have the same powertrain as the Honda City, which might produce 121 bhp from a 1.5L 4-cylinder normally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5L powerful hybrid engine. The SUV will likely have an eCVT and a robust hybrid transmission with a 6-speed manual and CVT.

Honda SUV Rivals:

The vehicle is expected to compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder with a starting price of between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

However, the company has not announced the official date of the launch.