Honda To Take On Rivals Hyundai, Kia By Introducing New SUV With Hybrid Powertrain: Reports

In India, people have witnessed a sharp shift from hatchbacks and sedans to full-fledged powerful SUVs. It could be the reason why many companies are stepping into the production of premium SUVs which are feature loaded. Now reportedly, Honda, a popular automobile giant, is going to manufacture an SUV that will take on the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in India.

Honda has not been doing so great in terms of sales and has witnessed a very small year-on-year growth. Notably, Honda only has four cars under its portfolio- Honda City, Honda City Hybrid, Jazz, WR-V, and Honda Amaze.

Honda Midsize SUV:

Unlike the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta, Honda's upcoming mid-size SUV will measure over 4 metres, which ideally is the size of an SUV. No official confirmations have been made about the SUV as of now but it has been hinted that the car will use the updated version of the platform used by its Amaze and the car will be limited to India.

Honda Midsize SUV: Powertrain

Under the hood, the car is likely to have a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine, the same as the Honda City's fifth generation. Notably, the car could churn out a maximum power of 119 bhp. Another thing that can be expected about the car is it could also bring a hybrid variant along as the top variant.

Speaking of the transmissions for the hybrid and petrol engines, the car may receive an e-drive transmission for the strong-hybrid in addition to a five-speed manual and CVT for the 1.5-liter NA petrol engine.

Honda midsize SUV: Launch And Rivals

The Japanese automobile giant could soon unveil its mid-size SUV and is expected to launch during the festive season which is around October's end. The company is stepping into the mid-size SUV segment with this new addition to take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun and as far the size is concerned, the car could also rival Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder (available with hybrid powertrains).